Michele's a fan of two wheels: "The best trip I have taken was when a friend offered to take me on the back of his BMW motorbike. I loved it. Being that close to the ground, clinging on as we followed the winding road up the mountains towards Bilpin. It was breathtaking to view it from that angle. And to enjoy the moment. I have been trying to get my husband to buy a motorbike that we can stand in the storage of our RV when we hit the road at the end of this year for our trip to Perth. We have travelled twice before across the Nullabor, both love driving and leaving the fast world behind us."