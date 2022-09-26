This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The courage is inspirational. In Iran, women are tearing off their headscarves and burning them in protest over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman plucked off the streets by the morality police for not complying with the Islamic dress code. For not wearing her head scarf properly - all a bit Handmaid's Tale.
In Russia, young people risk 15 years' jail or being forcibly drafted for protesting against Vladimir Putin's mobilisation - the first in Russia since World War II. Hundreds have been arrested for standing up to the regime, many of them handed conscription papers. An unknown number of others have fled the country, unwilling to become mincemeat in what is increasingly looking like a futile war.
As much as we'd like to, in neither case should we automatically assume these shows of defiance are signals of imminent regime change. Iran has seen outbursts of civil unrest on many occasions but each time "order" has been restored - with live ammunition, teargas and truncheons.
In Russia, repression is a dark science honed over centuries, by the Tsars and their dreaded secret police the Okhrana, the Soviets and their Cheka and KGB and now Putin and his security apparatus. So it is extraordinary and moving to see these people shake their fists at tyranny, even if they're unlikely to overcome it. They are, like Ukraine itself, utterly heroic.
The men these brave people are facing off against - the religious leaders in Iran, the increasingly unhinged autocrat in Russia - seem brittle by comparison. And there lies the danger. In Iran, the fear is the protests will unleash a brutal wave of repression. People will die - some shot, others executed. In Europe, the fear is a cornered Putin won't cut his losses but will instead act irrationally and unleash nuclear weapons.
There is a saying, which many claim to be an ancient Chinese curse but others argue is not. It goes: "May he live interesting times." From our perspective here in Australia, where we live in relative security and prosperity, where governments come and go with little fuss and where freedom of expression and association are mostly upheld, where there is no conscription or punitive dress code, no existential threat from an aggressive neighbour, the times are only mildly interesting. Yes, there are challenges but nothing like those we see played out in overseas troublespots every day. For that, we should be thankful.
I'll be taking a break from today but the burrow will still be busy, with Steve Evans stepping in and Fiona continuing to deliver her daily dose of hilarity. Please keep the emails coming (they're the best part of an echidna's day). See you back here in a couple of weeks.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The world's largest space forum will be held in Sydney in 2025, attracting thousands of visitors and bringing millions of dollars in tourism to the state. The International Astronautical Congress will bring together academics, space industry professionals and space organisations to improve the global cosmic agenda. Sydney beat Bangkok, Beijing and Istanbul to secure the coveted 2025 hosting rights.
- If the truth is out there about UFOs, the Defence Department isn't looking for it, according to newly released internal documents. Department talking points revealed through a freedom of information request say it has no plans to collaborate with the United States on investigating unidentified aerial phenomenon - an official term for UFOs covering unexplained objects seen in the sky, and often abbreviated to UAP. It follows a US government report on UFOs published last year that found there was insufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by fighter pilots - including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics, or extra-terrestrial.
- Labor may not need the support of the Greens or independents for its federal anti-corruption watchdog if the Coalition gets on board. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the Coalition is engaging in "good faith" negotiations with the Albanese government on the bill to set up what will be known as the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The bill will go to the Labor caucus for approval on Tuesday and be introduced to Parliament after that.
THEY SAID IT: "Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear." - Mark Twain
YOU SAID IT: Road trips - your most memorable and the ones you dream of. Time to think and time not to think. Oh, and what was the landmark on Razorback on the old Hume Highway between Canberra and Sydney?
Stuart remembers Razorback: "On the top of the Razorback was the tree with the sign of Anthony Hordern, the department store: As I Live I Grow."
Darrell says: "Now you're getting it. Living within the moment is all we can ever do. We can think about yesterday right now and we can think about tomorrow 'right now'. And when Einstein tried to explain it, scientists labelled him a nut. So I take myself off the road, away from the TV and sit by the river and get 'into the moment'. And the calm returns."
David dreams of driving from Townsville to Darwin and doing Route 66 in the US. His favourite road trips? "Too many to mention, but here goes - Melbourne to Perth, Adelaide to Marree, Orange to Broken Hill, Melbourne to Portland, Melbourne to Merimbula, Orange to Cairns, Perth to Albany, Canberra to Tennant Creek, Mt Isa to Riversleigh, Melbourne to Wedderburn."
Richard says: "My greatest and fondest trips were between the Southern Highlands in NSW and Perth; four in total. One by bus and the others by car, with the last towing a caravan back to the Highlands to live out my last years. We often hop in the car and go for a drive to find roads we have not investigated, for the sheer joy of just existing in the now of looking at things new and beautiful. The Highlands has such a diversity of flora and fauna and terrains. We love it." So do I, Richard, especially on the Indian Scout.
Arthur shares that desire to unchain from the smartphone: "I agree that time not to think, that is time to relax, mentally if not physically, is a precious asset. We would all be better off without so called smartphones. Smartphones (controlling phones) have become a curse on our wellbeing."
Trevor shares his experiences: "I had two wonderful road trips in my life. My newly-wed wife and I loaded our Kombi camper onto a ship in Sydney, sailed to Singapore, then drove to The Netherlands where we got jobs and an apartment to live in (a wonderful pleasure after 18 months in a Kombi camper). In my 80th year I and my faithful Camry drove around Australia from Sydney and back. I have wonderful memories of that trip too. So, if the wondering gypsy syndrome takes you, just go with it and travel." Sounds like there's a book in that Kombi experience, Trevor.
Brian says, "We recently did a road trip from Alice Springs to Darwin. A chance to certainly indulge in your own thoughts while enjoying the vast open spaces and relatively little traffic. While the speed limit is 130km/h, we drove at a stately 110."
One adventure stands out for Margaret: "My favourite road trip was crossing the Tanami desert from Alice Springs to Halls Creek. We saw two other vehicles go in the opposite direction. The fastest speed was 60km/h. The countryside changed from beautiful to magnificent."
Tony says: "Hard to say. Geelong to Perth and back twice, far North Queensland and return, also from Geelong. France, including visiting Germany and Switzerland, in one day a highlight. We're about to go to the Flinders Ranges in a rented motorhome for the first time. This is actually to see if we could permanently live in one when retirement comes again. Road trips and cruises are my type of holiday. Road trips probably edge out cruising by a tad. Roll on electric motorhomes."
Kay's looking forward to an upcoming trip: "Any road trip would be good. At the moment we are looking forward to the Indian Pacific to Perth, taking our car so that we can slowly drive back to Victoria. So many road trips as a kid. My dad built our own caravans, and with cousins in Melbourne and Brisbane we were always going somewhere. My recollection of the Razorback Range was a tree, eaten from the bottom by the local sheep/cattle, so that it looked like a mushroom. It was used by Anthony Hordern's emporium as their logo, and there was a sign for their store near the tree, with their motto 'While I live I grow'."
Michele's a fan of two wheels: "The best trip I have taken was when a friend offered to take me on the back of his BMW motorbike. I loved it. Being that close to the ground, clinging on as we followed the winding road up the mountains towards Bilpin. It was breathtaking to view it from that angle. And to enjoy the moment. I have been trying to get my husband to buy a motorbike that we can stand in the storage of our RV when we hit the road at the end of this year for our trip to Perth. We have travelled twice before across the Nullabor, both love driving and leaving the fast world behind us."
If those comments don't get your motor running, I'm not sure what will.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
