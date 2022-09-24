Joe Tapine has been hailed a future leader at the Raiders and at international level, as the Mal Meninga Medallist is set to sign a multi-million dollar extension with the Green Machine.
The 28 year old, called "the best prop in the world" by coach Ricky Stuart, is off contract after next season and following a stellar 2022, Tapine received interest from other NRL clubs keen to poach him.
After a long negotiation process, The Canberra Times can confirm Tapine will sign a four-year, $3.4 million extension to remain in green until the end of the 2027 season, by which time he will be 33 years old.
His agent signalled Tapine's desire to build on the leadership role he has taken within the Raiders squad, and New Zealand coach Michael Maguire was adamant captaining the club and the Kiwis was in his future.
"Definitely. Without a doubt," Maguire said. "He's been around people like Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, and current New Zealand captain Jesse Bromwich, you've got a lot of leaders there and he obviously mixes really well with those players.
"He just knows his position. He understands the role now.
"Rick has probably talked to him about being a leader many times and maybe one day captaining the Raiders, and that's something he can see himself moving towards."
Tapine was reportedly offered more money to leave Canberra but Maguire's understanding was that the forward "loves it" in the capital, having called it home since joining the Raiders in 2016.
Tapine finished the 2022 regular season with the most post-contact metres in the NRL (1,731) and the fourth-most run metres (4,125).
He was also voted by his peers into the Rugby League Players Association's 2022 NRL Dream Team, and was one of six Raiders selected into the 34-man Kiwi squad for the Rugby League World Cup.
Maguire said he has been impressed with the improvement Tapine has shown in recent years, with this past season his best yet in the NRL.
"Joey Taps is playing excellent footy," the former Raider said.
"The subtle things that go on when you're working together as a front row, that's something Taps is really good at. He's a real team player.
"The things I see in Taps now are the little areas of the game, like he chases the ball back when it goes over his head - that's been his biggest improvers.
"He can find an offload and recognises the speed of the game, with a quick play-the-ball.
"The other thing I do like about him is his defence too. I think he works really hard defensively now and that's the key for those guys in the middle of the park.
"Joey is in the prime of his career and now understands the game at a really high level. That's something that he's really excelled at this year, and no doubt will take that forward into what he does."
The New Zealand squad will fly out of Sydney to England next Friday before the NRL grand final. They'll play a warm-up match with Leeds then begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign on October 16.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
