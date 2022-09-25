ACT independent David Pocock will launch another attempt to bring on debate on the territory rights bill, as he warns that delaying a final vote could imperil its chances of success.
The former Wallabies captain wants the Senate to sit late on Tuesday to hear the remaining speeches on the private members' bill to restore the rights of the ACT and Northern Territory to make their own voluntary assisted dying laws.
That would clear the path for a final vote to overturn the 25-year-old ban as early as Wednesday.
The government hasn't shut the door on allowing debate to continue this week if it can find the time, but has made clear its main priority is to pass legislation to abolish the cashless debit card.
Senator Pocock's new push comes after he failed on Friday to convince his Senate colleagues to sit for four, rather than three, days this week to allow extra time to debate legislation - including the territory rights bill.
The territory rights bill from Labor backbenchers Alicia Payne and Luke Gosling wasn't listed on the run sheet for the upcoming sitting week.
With Labor juggling a packed legislative agenda and just 14 sitting days left in the Senate this year, it's not clear when time will be set aside to finish the debate and hold a final vote.
Senator Pocock is confident the bill would pass if it was put to vote right now.
A number of recent developments have given supporters hope, including WA senator and long-time euthanasia opponent Pat Dodson revealing that he would sit out the final vote to ensure he wasn't the person who sunk the bill.
But Senate Pocock is worried that the numbers could turn if opponents - including groups on the religious right - are afforded more time to lobby his Senate colleagues.
"My concern is that this is going to keep dragging out," he told ABC radio.
"If we get into next year, what we've seen in the past is that the longer it goes, the more lobbying happens behind the scenes and the numbers can change."
A spokesman for Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the ACT senator has had a number of conversations with Senator Pocock about progressing the bill, including finding extra hours for debate.
Those talks would continue, the spokesman said.
The Canberra Times has been calling for a repeal of the so-called Andrews bill as part of its Our Right to Decide campaign.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
