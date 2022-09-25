The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Senator David Pocock to push for territory rights vote

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT independent David Pocock will launch another attempt to bring on debate on the territory rights bill, as he warns that delaying a final vote could imperil its chances of success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.