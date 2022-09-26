Former Paralympics champion Kurt Fearnley has been appointed chair of the agency in charge of the $30 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme.
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten announced Mr Fearnley's appointment at Parliament House on Monday afternoon.
The agency was left with a leadership vacuum after controversial former boss Martin Hoffman and former chairman, the ex-Victorian Liberal premier Denis Napthine, quit their positions in the aftermath of Labor's federal election win.
Neither resignation came as a surprise after Mr Shorten had heavily criticised the agency's leadership - in particular Mr Hoffman - when Labor was in opposition.
Mr Fearnley's appointment follow calls from the disability community for disabled people to fill more of the agency's top positions.
Rebecca Falkingham was also named the new chief executive of the NDIA.
Ms Falkingham was previously the secretary of the Victorian Department of Justice and Community Safety.
She is the first permanent female chief executive of the NDIA.
Born without the lower portion of his spine, Mr Fearnley became a champion wheelchair racer, winning three Paralympic gold medals, two Commonwealth titles and more than 40 marathons.
The 41-year-old is one of Australia's most high-profile disability advocates and is also an author, corporate speaker and host of ABC television's One Plus One program.
He takes on the role at a critical juncture for the scheme.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has identified the NDIS as one of the major pressures on the federal budget, with the scheme's cost forecast to soar to $34 billion this financial year.
Mr Shorten is also trying to tackle a number of major problems, including speeding up discharge rates for NDIS participants stuck in hospitals and clearing the massive backlog of cases in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
The minister last week took an extraordinary swipe at his own agency, describing its approach to fighting participants through the AAT as "repellent" and "repugnant".
Mr Shorten has tapped former Disability Discrimination Commissioner Graeme Innes to lead a taskforce to clear the backlog of just under 4000 cases, and has promised to design a new, less adversarial dispute resolution process.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
