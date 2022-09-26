Jack Biilmann and The Black Tide are set to make their highly anticipated ACT debut at the Polish Club on October 7.
Canberra musician, Biilmann's solo album, Full Circle topped the blues and jazz charts back in 2021 - brushing shoulders with the likes of Norah Jones, Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble and Fleetwood Mac.
Now, he's back on Canberra's stages and playing in the rock arena as he fronts Jack Biilmann and The Black Tide, of which, the newly formed line-up also includes Pat Quinn Quirke (from post-punk group Kilroy), Joel Cabban (from punk three-piece Sketch Method) and Jono Warren (indie band The Steptones).
It's a show that promises to leave its mark, filled with riffs, rock, blues, energy and unreleased songs. Special guests for the show include Nina Leo and SmartCasual.
Tickets are $24 from Trybooking or $30 at the door.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.