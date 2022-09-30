How are they different to the eastern quoll? Also solitary like the spotted-tailed quoll, the eastern quoll (Dasyurus viverrinus) is a smaller animal and was once common in many parts of South-East Australia. The range of the two species of quoll used to overlap but due predominantly to predation from and competition by foxes and feral cats the eastern quoll has been considered extinct on the mainland since the 1960s. In 2016, it was reintroduced into fenced sanctuary at Mulligans Flat. There have also been attempts to reintroduce it to the wild, including several years ago in Booderee National Park, near Jervis Bay. The eastern quoll remains sometimes locally common in Tasmania where there are no foxes.