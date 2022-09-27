The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Linda Reynolds lobbied for National Injury Insurance Scheme while NDIS Minister

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
September 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former NDIS Minister Linda Reynolds is urging Labor to work with the states and territories to create an insurance scheme for people who suffer catastrophic injuries. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A former Coalition minister lobbied then-Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to help create an insurance scheme which would cover seniors who suffered catastrophic injuries but were too old to access the NDIS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.