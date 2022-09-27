A small nod to the LGBTQIA+ community on Canberra United's new jersey can not be understated for Michelle Heyman.
The club's 2022-23 home jersey embraces United's history of inclusion with a subtle Pride nod and a First Nation's artwork.
It features a small rainbow-printed 'Canberra Utd' down the side, and an Indigenous dot painting across the chest to represent the club's "collective strength and spirit".
The 34-year-old marquee signing, a proud gay woman herself, said it meant a lot.
"It's really special. It shows that the club supports who I am as a person, and who our fans are," Heyman said.
"I've always felt well loved at Canberra as a footballer, and now I feel even more loved because I get to show my community on the jersey.
"And to have the Indigenous design embroidered through the top is just unbelievable. I feel very lucky to be able to wear it and I hope it brings everyone the same joy that it has for me.
"This has been something that we've been trying to push for a few seasons now. We've always wanted a Pride round, we've always wanted to stand up for Indigenous people as well, so to have it all year round on our jerseys means the world to me."
The club pioneered the first Pride initiative back in 2014, presenting the LGBTQIA+ community with rainbow socks.
This was driven by multiple players and staff at the club, but Capital Football's chief executive at the time - Heather Reid - was instrumental in driving it.
Eight years later and Heyman still remembers wearing them.
"I remember how hard Heather Reid pushed that year for us to be able to do anything Pride," she said.
"For us to be now have this on the jersey, in my eyes it's all a big thanks to her. She changed Canberra United and made it what it was, so to be able to have these colours on the jersey now, I think it's going to mean the world to her as well."
United's away kits, warm-up tops and goalkeeper kits will be revealed at a later date before the A-League Women's kickoff on November 19.
But already their new home jersey has earned praise online for its inclusiveness, and subtle nods to fans and its community.
Fellow United player Nickoletta Flannery said it represented what Canberra was all about for her.
"It doesn't matter who you are, what you do, or what background you are, it's about celebrating football in Canberra and we're a huge community club," she said.
"So I think if we can display the little details like this that remind us all that it's for all of us together, then I think that's a really powerful message."
