The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Why Canberra United's new jersey's nod to LGBTQIA+ inclusion means so much to Michelle Heyman

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:24am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United's Nickoletta Flannery and Grace Maher in the new jerseys. Picture by Jack Rowley

A small nod to the LGBTQIA+ community on Canberra United's new jersey can not be understated for Michelle Heyman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.