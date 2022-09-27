The Canberra Times
Review: Un/known has 63 diverse works by 18 artists for PhotoAccess' Concept to Exhibition 2022

By Brian Rope
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:08am, first published 5:05am
Fiona Bowring, Ruth at the sink, 2022. Picture supplied

Susan Bell, Emily Blenkin, Fiona Bowring, Andrea Bryant, Saini Copp, Sophia Coombs, Annette Fischer, Lucy Found, Saskia Haalebos, Kristian Herman, Lia Kemmis, Eunie Kim, Kathy Leo, Louise Maurer, Kleber Osorio, Margaret Stapper, Beata Tworek, Sarah Vandermar: Un/known. PhotoAccess. Until October 8. photoaccess.org.au.

