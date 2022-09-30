Or from his father's point of view - a farmer who judges the landscape, his wheat crop, by how well it is (or isn't) growing? It's something that is so intrinsically linked with his livelihood that of course it's going to impact his point of view. And in 1883, this was a time when trying to grow wheat on South Australia's Flinders Range did not fuel a positive outlook. The crops failed and while settlers believed that it would be a fruitful place for wheat, it ultimately led to the settlement failing.