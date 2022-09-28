The Canberra Times
Will a 'Voice to Parliament' actually get better outcomes for Indigenous Australians?

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
September 28 2022 - 7:30pm
Anthony Albanese at the Garma Festival earlier this year. The Prime Minister has made it clear a Voice to Parliament is a priority for this government. Picture Getty Images

Those who love the political battle might be delighted that there are two referendums in the wings. One to come first on the so-called Voice and then much later, one on a republic. I love political discussion and debate. It's about how our lives and society can develop. But I don't want either of these referendums to proceed anytime soon.

