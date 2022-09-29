Canberra's largest Chemist Warehouse and an Aldi supermarket are coming to Marketplace Gungahlin as part of a $60 million expansion.
The next stage of development for the shopping centre will also see a new level built above the existing Kmart and Woolworths, as well as an overhead bridge above Hibberson Street.
A total of 19 new retailers will be added to the centre including a 1000-square-metre Asian supermarket.
A new indoor children's playground is also in the works.
Marketplace Gungahlin development manager Phillip Knackstedt hopes the new offering will encourage more Canberrans to travel north.
"We don't just want to exceed community needs and expectations, we also want to give reasons for people outside of Gungahlin to visit the region and drive further economic growth here too," he said.
A pedestrian walkway, known as the "skywalk bridge", will connect the new level with the existing south mall, where Big W is located.
Mr Knackstedt said undercover and air-conditioned access on Hibberson Street is something the community has been requesting for some time.
The centre underwent a $60 million redevelopment in 2018, which included the opening of the area's first Kmart and an underground car park.
Hibberson Street will close from Monday, October 10 for the delivery and construction of the skywalk bridge.
The street will remain open and accessible to pedestrians as normal while the bridge is constructed.
"Construction of the bridge is monumental - it's enormous with a floor area of approximately 130 square metres and a height of approximately 4.5 metres, and requires a police escort to get to its location," Mr Knackstedt said.
"It's going to be quite the experience and a game changer for the town centre."
The expansion is due to be completed in July 2023.
Marketplace Gungahlin was listed for sale in March with price expectations of more than $400 million.
The centre has not yet sold and is still owned by Vinta Group, which developed the centre in 1998.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
