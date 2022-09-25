The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New businesses to open at Coombs local shops after Molonglo community's long struggle with developer

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raju Adhikari, Amardeep Singh, Sara Chandra, Alison and John Hutchison, Ryan Hemsley, and Elyssa and Dylan Castles visit Ajijo grocery store at Coombs shopping centre. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A Molonglo shopping centre left deserted for years after its completion has suddenly started to fill up with tenants, ending a protracted community battle for local facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.