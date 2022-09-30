The WNBL are soaking up the buzz from the Opals' success at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney and are expecting its momentum to flow into the domestic competition.
Capitals general manager and former Opal Lucille Bailie was ecstatic how basketball was "in the limelight".
She predicted the global attention on Australia to immediately benefit the WNBL when the season starts in November, taking its growth "to another stratosphere".
"The timing couldn't be more perfect," she told The Canberra Times.
"Even before the World Cup tipped off, we were talking about the WNBL having another growth spurt.
"The Caps business is growing in terms of membership and match day attendances.
"With new broadcast partners, a new major sponsor, incoming sponsorship inquiries - that's gold.
"So we've been seeing the signs and then the World Cup happened, and that is taking it to another stratosphere."
The Opals' win over Belgium on Thursday night sees them in the hunt for a World Cup medal.
With thousands of home fans turning out in force, there's a clear opportunity for the WNBL to keep the basketball love going.
"The Opals have been incredibly inspirational and that only means good things for the WNBL," Bailie added.
"The job for the Capitals and for all eight clubs is to make sure we capitalise on that."
For the Capitals, though bittersweet that Opals legend Lauren Jackson is making her WNBL comeback with the Southside Flyers and not in Canberra, fans will be eager to see her playing in the domestic competition beyond the World Cup.
"It's all absolutely driving growth, awareness, engagement and attendance to our games," Bailie said.
"It's a good time to be in the sport and we can't wait for the WNBL season to begin."
Capitals coach Kristen Veal was also enthusiastic about the impact of the World Cup.
"There's just an energy in the media, on socials. I can't imagine it's not reaching a bigger audience than basketball has in the past," she said.
"My greatest hope is that it continues to drive the WNBL this season, especially being the first back to full home and away."
Veal even suggested it's provided a boost to the overall approach of the Canberra squad as their pre-season training ramps up.
"The first few weeks of pre-season have been great and I think that's partly because of the World Cup," she said.
"People are staying up watching, we're talking about it at the gym every second day, and when you see that level as a pro you then start to lift to that level. You just can't help it."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
