It's easy to forget in every discussion about "childcare" that the beneficiaries of early education are meant to be children. The brain research is irrefutable - 95 per cent of a person's brain is developed by the time they are five, before they set foot in a primary school. And yet our system of markets and subsidies for early education is entirely focused on the adults who spend five minutes in an early education centre each day, and not the children who spend the entire day there.