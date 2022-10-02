It should come as little surprise that the Optus data breach is still dominating the minds of many Australians as we tick over into the saga's second week.
The sensitive details of nearly 10 million Australians were compromised in a major cyber attack but it's being made worse by the political fight between the telco and the federal government.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil took charge at Optus on Sunday, alongside NDIS Minister Bill Shorten, over the company's laggard approach to combatting potential identity theft in the wake of its data breach.
Five days had passed since since the government's social welfare agency, Services Australia, had written a letter to Optus asking it to share the full details of its customers whose Medicare and concession cards were accessed.
It had still not responded.
The ministers urged the troubled telco to work with them to protect at-risk Australians.
"This is a security breach that should not have occurred, but what's really important here is that we row in the same direction and do everything we can to stop financial crime against Australians," Ms O'Neil said on Sunday.
"We urge Optus do everything it can to provide our agencies with the information they need to help us do that."
Earlier on Sunday, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus also vowed to look into fixing privacy laws to make it more financially painful for companies who fail to protect customer data.
The first law officer is also facing pressure over his proposed national anti-corruption watchdog.
Critics have raised concerns over its high threshold to only hold public hearings in "exceptional circumstances", and when it's in the public interest to do so.
Mr Dreyfus said he believes he's got the balance right but welcomes submissions and discussions over the next six weeks as it goes before a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
But beyond the world of federal politics, there's another battle brewing.
There's discussion over whether attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) should be granted automatic eligibility for the NDIS.
While Mr Shorten walked back his initial comments pitching the idea, the discussion has not gone away.
One opinion is that it should be based on an individual's strengths, needs and functional capacity, rather than a diagnosis. Either way, we expect this topic won't go away any time soon with a drastic increase in diagnoses in recent years.
The NRL's big ticket event of the year is on this evening with the women's grand final kicking off at 3.55pm AEDT between the Newcastle Knights and the Parramatta Eels.
The men's grand final between the Parramatta Eels and reigning premiers Penrith Panthers kicks off shortly after at 7.30pm AEDT.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.