The upcoming national anti-corruption watchdog will have the ability to peer into the encrypted messaging apps of politicians and public servants for its investigations, the country's top law officer has confirmed.
The bill for the federal government's proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission was introduced on Wednesday, promising a strong federal integrity body with teeth.
Speaking on ABC's Insiders on Sunday morning, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said it would have the power to intercept communications in the same way that police and intelligence agencies do, subject to warrants.
While Mr Dreyfus would not outline the body's "technical capacity", he said it could seek to obtain messages from popular encrypted messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Signal, provided it had a warrant.
"I think everyone needs to watch out. We don't want corrupt activity infecting our system of government," he said.
"That's why we are creating, at long last, an anti-corruption commission for Australia."
Sensitive national security data obtained and held by the commission would also be stored "very carefully", he confirmed.
"It's potentially going to be dealing with national security information. That's not something generally speaking that state and territory anti-corruption commissions have to worry about," Mr Dreyfus said.
"This commission will have to perhaps worry about that and there are special provisions to deal with it."
The Attorney-General was also asked whether historical examples of alleged pork-barrelling, including the so-called "sports rorts" saga, would within the body's scope.
Earlier this week, Mr Dreyfus said it would a decision for the commissioner but he confirmed on Sunday he personally believed it constituted corruption.
"I thought the idea that a decision made in the Prime Minister's office, when he had no power over the matter, with 51 coloured spreadsheets as revealed by the Auditor-General that looked pretty corrupt to me," he said.
"But it's not going to be my decision. It's going to be a matter for this independent commissioner."
The positions of commissioner, deputy commissioners and the inspector will be consulted across parliament and later announced by the government.
They will then go before a parliamentary joint committee for approval.
Mr Dreyfus said he hoped to attract an eminent Australian who will command public confidence.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation.
