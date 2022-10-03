The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Australia's democracy and court systems save us from misuse of power seen in US and UK

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
October 3 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former US President Donald Trump, former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Pictures Shutterstock and James Croucher

Looking at recent events in Britain and the US, Australia appears to have had a lucky escape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.