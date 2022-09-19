So, come the time that a conservative prime minister does a massive power grab by appointing himself to half a dozen ministries to which others have already been appointed, what does Labor do? It blindly says that, no matter what, the governor-general should follow the advice (read direction) of the prime minister of the day. And the conservatives agreed. The 1975 history forbade Labor from invoking the vice-regal deity and suggesting that the governor-general should have prevented the Morrison power grab.