The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Crispin Hull | Queen Elizabeth II death, Scott Morrison scandal should makes us question roles of monarchy, governor-general

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
September 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The death of the Queen and Morrison's multiple ministries should have, but have not, made us question precisely what is the role of the monarchy and the governor-general in the Australian polity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.