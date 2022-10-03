Costumes from the Baz Lurhmann-directed biopic Elvis are to join the Australians & Hollywood exhibition at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra.
The costumes and some props from the movie will be on display from November 8.
In order to install the Elvis items, the Australians & Hollywood exhibition will close for three weeks, from October 17 to November 7.
But visitors are guaranteed to be all shook up when the exhibition re-opens on November 8, featuring the costumes, designed by four-time Oscar-winning Australian designer Catherine Martin, and worn by Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and David Wenham as Hank Snow.
They will be supported by accessories, props, images and audio-visual content from the 2022 film exploring the life and music of Elvis Presley, who died on August 16, 1977, aged just 42.
The items on display form part of a wider acquisition by the NFSA of a significant number of costumes and props from the film for long-term preservation.
Luhrmann's wife and long-time collaborator, Catherine Martin, who won two Academy Awards each for costumes and production design for Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby, was thrilled her work had found a home with the archives.
"I'm so happy that these costumes can live on at the NFSA and contribute to Australia's audiovisual heritage," Martin said.
"It's wonderful to think that work made in Australia can stay in Australia and become a reference point for future filmmakers and designers."
National Film and Sound Archive chief executive officer Patrick McIntyre announced the coup on Tuesday.
"Catherine Martin's influence on costume and production design is incomparable," Mr McIntyre said.
"She is without a doubt one of Australia's most significant screen creatives right now, and we are so thrilled that she has helped ensure that these extraordinary items from Elvis will enter the national collection.
"And what a way to give Australians & Hollywood a mid-cycle refresh."
Australians & Hollywood features previously unseen costumes, props, documents and footage from the NFSA collection, as well as prized loans from the private collections of some of Australia's most celebrated actors, cinematographers and filmmakers.
It remains open all next year.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
