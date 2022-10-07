The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Jeffrey Archer on his new book Next in Line, the royals, and Australia's 'rubbish' cricket team

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's only been five days since the death of Queen Elizabeth and I'm wondering what the protocol is, whether best-selling author Jeffrey Archer would be open to talking about her passing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.