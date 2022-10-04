In a report published on September 9, 2022, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, notes that Hazaras are subjected to multiple forms of discrimination, affecting a broad spectrum of human rights, including economic, social and cultural rights. Among other factors, he notes that Hazaras are completely disenfranchised from the political system in the country. He adds: "The Taliban have appointed Pashtuns to senior positions in government structures in Hazara-dominated provinces." The report makes a grim note that there is an increase in "inflammatory speech, both online and in some mosques during Friday prayers, including calls for Hazaras to be killed".