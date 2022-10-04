The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Hazaras look to the international community in the face of continued attacks under Taliban rule

By Hadi Zaher
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protestors hold a demonstration in Rome earlier this year calling for the protection of Hazaras under Taliban rule. Picture Getty Images

At approximately 7:30am last Friday, a suicide bomber struck a classroom packed with young students in West Kabul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.