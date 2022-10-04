The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Workforce Australia privatisation a trap that made jobless less employable: Julian Hill

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor MP Julian Hill is chairing the inquiry into Workforce Australia. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Relentless cost cutting as a result of the privatisation of employment services has failed to train the jobless for work and instead has made them less employable, says the chair of the upcoming inquiry into $7.1 billion Workforce Australia program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.