The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Environment protection guidelines strengthened for construction and land development

Alex Crowe
Jasper Lindell
By Alex Crowe, and Jasper Lindell
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:25am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Environmental Protection Authority Director Su Wild-River, Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti and Business Minister Tara Cheyne at Whitlam. Picture by Karleen Minney

Strengthened environmental guidelines will be introduced to construction sites in the ACT this week, in a bid to control erosion and prevent sediment from sites polluting waterways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.