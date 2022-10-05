Brittany Higgins has described waking up on a couch in Parliament House to allegedly find an "adversarial" colleague raping her, saying he treated her as if she was "coming late to the party".
"Trapped, not human," the former Liberal Party staffer said in February 2021, when police asked her how she had felt during her alleged rape at the hands of Bruce Lehrmann two years earlier.
"It didn't feel like it was about me at all."
A video of the initial police interview conducted with Ms Higgins was played for a jury in the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, when Lehrmann appeared for the second day of his trial.
Lehrmann, who worked with Ms Higgins for then-federal government minister Linda Reynolds at the time in question, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent.
He denies having any type of sex with Ms Higgins after what ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC has called "a drunken night out" with fellow political staffers in March 2019.
On Wednesday, the jury heard Ms Higgins telling detectives of the "strange, adversarial" relationship she had formed with Lehrmann after joining the office of Senator Reynolds just before the alleged rape.
She said she had been "the new admin girl for all of three weeks" at the time in question, when she viewed herself as an office "lackey" when compared with the more senior and established Lehrmann.
"The disparity between me and him was huge," Ms Higgins told investigators.
Ms Higgins later described the events of the night before the alleged rape, saying she was "as drunk as I had ever been in my life" by the time she and Lehrmann went to leave after an outing with colleagues.
She told detectives Lehrmann wanted to go past Parliament House, and "it didn't seem unreasonable" to do this in the early hours of a Saturday morning because of a culture that made political staffers feel like "work is your home".
In Senator Reynolds' office after the pair arrived, Ms Higgins drunkenly fell asleep on a couch.
She told detectives that when she came to, "Bruce was having intercourse with me".
"I had the sense that it had been going on for a while," Ms Higgins said during the interview.
The alleged victim described being "pinned" in the corner of the couch and crying "pretty much as soon as I came to because I couldn't get up".
She added that she said "no", but Lehrmann seemed to treat her waking up as "an afterthought" and did not acknowledge her protests.
"It felt like I was coming late to the party," Ms Higgins told police.
After the alleged rape, Ms Higgins said there was "a strange moment of just ... eye contact" before Lehrmann got up and left the office.
She subsequently threw up in a toilet, she said, and ate a box of chocolates while crying to herself.
Later on on the morning in question, Ms Higgins "borrowed one of the minister's jackets", put it over the dress she had worn the previous night and left Parliament House.
For the remainder of the weekend, she said she cried in her bedroom and only came out for food.
Ms Higgins then returned to work, in the same office as Lehrmann, on the Monday after the alleged rape, describing herself as being "on autopilot".
"He didn't feel ashamed," she told police.
"He didn't feel upset. [The alleged rape] just didn't seem like something he wanted to address."
The jury later began to watch a second police interview, conducted with Ms Higgins in May 2021.
In that video, Ms Higgins tearfully explained being "really cognisant of all the party implications" after the alleged rape and feeling "so stupid" about her initial fear of reporting it.
She also discussed her entry into the "shambolic" office of Senator Reynolds, whose staff she said had conducted a job interview of sorts with her at the Kingston Hotel.
The trial continues.
