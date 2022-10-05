The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brittany Higgins says she felt 'trapped, not human' during alleged rape by Bruce Lehrmann at Parliament House

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 5 2022 - 3:13am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brittany Higgins has described waking up on a couch in Parliament House to allegedly find an "adversarial" colleague raping her, saying he treated her as if she was "coming late to the party".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.