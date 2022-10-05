The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ian Potter House reopens following Canberra's 2020 hailstorm

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Academy of Science chief executive Anna-Maria Arabia at Ian Potter House which has reopened after 989 days and inset damage on the day of the hail storm. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The heritage-listed Ian Potter House has reopened, 989 days after it was extensively damaged during Canberra's freak hailstorm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.