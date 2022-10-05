The heritage-listed Ian Potter House has reopened, 989 days after it was extensively damaged during Canberra's freak hailstorm.
The home of the Australian Academy of Science has undergone a major refurbishment, designed to improve the building's accessibility and reduce its environmental footprint.
Several meeting rooms, function spaces and a kitchen will be available for hire in the refurbished building, opening the space to the public for the first time.
Australian Academy of Science chief executive Anna-Maria Arabia said the 2020 hail had broken roof tiles and windows, damaged floor coverings and smashed solar panels, leaving the building dysfunctional.
She said the heritage building was now a modern office with significantly improved energy efficiency and sustainable features, including waste minimisation, sensor lighting, greater solar panel generation, improved ventilation and end-of-trip facilities.
Ms Arabia said jumping a few extra hurdles to gain approval for work to the heritage building had taken time and supply-chain issues caused by COVID had also created delays.
It was worth the wait though, she said.
"We've been able to preserve the heritage of the building and enabled it to be a secure building, one that continues to represent the history, the present and the future of Canberra," Ms Arabia said.
Ngunnawal Elder, Aunty Violet Sheridan and federal member for Canberra Alicia Payne attended the official opening on Wednesday, alongside academy fellows and president Chennupati Jagadish.
Professor Jagadish said, where possible, Ian Potter House has been enhanced to showcase original features such as fireplaces and original ceilings.
"We hope to have been sympathetic to its era whilst maintaining heritage values and delivering a meeting and office space that unites and inspires," Professor Jagadish told guests.
Built as part of the federal transfer of public servants to Canberra in 1927, Ian Potter House represents a significant stage in the city's early development.
The Australian Academy of Science took possession of the site in 1985 and gave the building its current name in recognition of philanthropist and Academy Fellow, Sir Ian Potter, following its 1986-87 refurbishment.
It was one of several iconic Canberra landmarks damaged in the hailstorm, including the National Library and the Shine Dome, which reopened earlier this year after hail all but destroyed its copper roof.
The latest $7 million upgrade to Ian Potter House was boosted by a $500,000 donation from the Ian Potter Foundation.
