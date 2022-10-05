The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Threatened Species Action Plan sets target of no new Australian extinctions

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Brockett, Belinda Wilson, Catherine Ross, and Rachael Robb releasing an eastern quoll at Mulligans Flat as part of a program to reintroduce them. Picture by Christine Fernance

Australia has a new goal to end a shameful record of species decline with the federal government setting an ambitious target for no future extinctions of native plants and animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.