Treasurer Jim Chalmers stands by stage three tax cuts despite budgetary risk

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
October 6 2022 - 6:30pm
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture ACM

A political tennis match has erupted yet again over stage three tax cuts despite ongoing warnings it would come up at the expense of funding critical services in the coming years.

