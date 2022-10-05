The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Tax expert claims budget would never reach surplus if stage three tax cuts are implemented

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture: Karleen Minney

The federal government has not ruled out scrapping stage three cuts, with tax experts claiming its implementation would result in Labor never being able to return a budget to surplus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.