The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Super Rugby's time-wasting experiment gets Brumbies' tick of approval

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated October 6 2022 - 7:47am, first published 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ulugia made his return for the Brumbies in the trial match. Picture by Ash Smith

ACT Brumbies prop Tom Ross has backed the introduction of laws to eradicate set-piece time wasting in Super Rugby after getting a taste of what life could look like in two end of season trials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.