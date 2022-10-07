The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT weekly COVID-19 report finds cases fell to lowest of 2022

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra recorded the fewest known new weekly COVID-19 infections of 2022 last week, as reported cases continue to taper off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.