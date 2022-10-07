Canberra recorded the fewest known new weekly COVID-19 infections of 2022 last week, as reported cases continue to taper off.
The ACT reported 536 new known cases for the week ending 4pm Wednesday.
There were 53 people in hospital at 4pm Wednesday, and one of those people was in intensive care but was not being ventilated. No COVID deaths were reported for the week, leaving the total lives lost in the ACT during the pandemic at 126.
In a separate report more in-depth epidemiological report looking at the different dates, the ACT said there were 560 reported COVID cases in the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2.
The seven-day rolling average in the epidemiological report was 75-85 cases a day, compared with 95-115 cases a day the previous week.
People aged 25-39 continued to report the largest share of cases, with 189 cases, or 33.8 per cent of the total load.
This was followed by those aged 50-64, who accounted for 16.8 per cent of cases, then those in the 65+ bracket, who represented 15.5 per cent of cases.
So far this year, residents of Belconnen have recorded the most cases at 45,862, followed by Gungahlin residents at 39,621.
Reports of influenza remained low, with one notification in the last week, bringing the total to 1963 this year.
According to data collected on September 4, 44.5 per cent of the ACT population aged over six months have received an influenza vaccination, higher than the national coverage of 38.7 per cent.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
