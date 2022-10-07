The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Seeing Machines links up with Magna International on a rear-view mirror tech deal.

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:16am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seeing Machines driver distraction-detecting technology, left, will be integrated "seamlessly" into rear vision mirrors under a new deal. Seeing Machines chief executive officer Paul McGlone. Pictures supplied and by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra-based company Seeing Machines has received a US$65 milllion (A$101 million) investment through an exclusive deal with a Canadian-based global car and parts maker to put its technology into future vehicles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.