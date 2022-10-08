Arts funding from the Australian government should be spread more fairly among regional centres and recognise the ACT's small and intensely creative population, the ACT government believes.
The territory government has used a submission to the new national cultural policy development process to urge the Commonwealth not to include funding for national cultural institutions in the ACT as part of the territory's funding share.
"Funding delivered through the Australia Council for the Arts and Screen Australia should recognise the critical role that smaller jurisdictions and major regional centres play in the incubation of talent and in providing a crucible in which ideas can be tested and refined and arts careers can be honed and developed," the submission said.
But the territory said there needed to be appropriate funding for national institutions in the ACT so they could maintain, store and promote their collections.
"The national institutions are the custodians of the Australian story, and the collections belong to all Australians. The funding afforded to them should reflect the unique status and responsibilities they hold," the submission said.
The government also wants to hold future discussions with the Commonwealth whether a National Performing Arts Partnership organisation could be established in Canberra.
The territory pointed to its commitment to redevelop the Canberra Theatre Centre as a suitable home for such an organisation.
The organisations include orchestras, dance and theatre companies across Australia.
"NPAP organisations should be incentivised to undertake residencies in major regional centres, such as Canberra, to develop work and create opportunities for local creatives to participate in making performance works of scale," the ACT's submission said.
"This would allow for greater development of artists and technical staff in the ACT through exposure to excellence and allow for a greater diversity of stories to be told."
The ACT said arts and creative thinking should be prioritised in the Australian curriculum, noting creativity was an in-demand soft skill for job applicants.
"The rise of artificial intelligence is likely to create demand for human skills like creativity and emotional intelligence, both of which are enhanced through early engagement with the arts," the submission said.
The ACT also said it would welcome national guidelines to acknowledge all creative work is paid and that no artists and arts workers should be expected to work for little or no pay.
"The value of all arts and creative work should be recognised and remunerated fairly," the submission said.
The ACT said the goals described as part of the renewed national cultural policy aligned with its own policies.
"Re-establishment of the Meeting of Cultural Ministers or a similar forum would provide a mechanism for better coordination across the three tiers of government and implementing a national approach to arts, culture and creativity," the ACT said.
ACT Arts Minister Tara Cheyne has said she wants Canberra to be positioned and promoted as Australia's arts capital.
The government's "statement of ambition" for the arts, released a year ago, set out the government's approach to updating arts funding, promoting events and ensuring arts organisations are supported.
The territory's arts funding model was overhauled in July, with the government making more money available to organisations.
The government also released an 82-point arts capital action plan, which included expanding arts events, improved ticketing systems, and enhancing partnerships with the national cultural institutions.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
