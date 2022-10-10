Don't miss the beautiful illuminations this week on the National Gallery of Australia to celebrate its 40th birthday.
Melbourne-based artist Daniel Crooks was commissioned to illuminate the facade, celebrating 40 years since the gallery was opened in October 1982.
The lights will be on the building nightly, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, up to and including Sunday night.
First shown at the 2022 Enlighten Festival, Crooks' digital work is back for the birthday celebrations.
His project, Structured Light, celebrates the design of the original National Gallery building by Edwards, Madigan, Torzillo and Partners, while also putting a different spin on it.
The results are mind-boggling, Crooks manipulates the facade so the building looks something else altogether, but also, at times, emphasises its brutalist architecture.
"One of the things I'm trying to do with my work is to offer another way of looking at the world," Crooks said.
