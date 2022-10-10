The Charles Sturt University building in Barton is set to be demolished to make way for a modern, eight-storey office.
Canberra property group Willemsen has submitted a works approval with the National Capital Authority for the new office building at 10 Brisbane Avenue, Barton.
The existing four-storey building was built in 1988 by Willemsen and the group has operated it as an office space since.
Anthony Willemsen, the group's CEO, said the proposed office building will meet modern energy and workplace standards.
"Over the years and particularly in recent years, the requirements for office buildings have changed quite dramatically and the existing office building just doesn't provide the quality of office space that's required today," he said.
"It doesn't meet the environmental standards that new tenants are looking for particularly leading-edge tenants who are looking to fulfill their pledges towards net zero."
While the current building is occupied by private sector tenants, including Charles Sturt University and Fuji Xerox, the future building will aim to attract both the private and Commonwealth government sectors.
According to a report prepared by Purdon Planning, the proposed office will include three levels of basement parking and end-of-trip facilities.
It will be built around a central atrium that includes flexible working spaces, a cafe and meeting rooms.
"There's a considerable portion of this building which is actually allocated to that sort of collaborative, slightly more informal working environment and that increased requirement for meeting facilities," Mr Willemsen said.
Including the shared spaces, the new building is estimated to include around 13,000 square metres of net lettable area, almost doubling the office space currently offered on the site.
The building is also aiming to achieve a minimum five-star NABERS rating without solar generation. A 200-kilowatt rooftop solar system is to be incorporated into the building design.
The building will also target a five-star NABERS water target, supported by 2000-square-metre rainwater capture area and 2000-litre water storage.
Subject to approvals, the project is estimated to be completed in 2027.
Demand for office space remains high in Canberra where the vacancy rate was the lowest of all capital cities at 8.6 per cent in the most recent Property Council figures.
Vacancy across A-grade office space was even lower at 6.6 per cent.
The deadline for feedback on the NCA submission is October 28.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
