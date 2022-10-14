Just as each of the DC comic-movie Supervillains has their special superpowers that make them almost indestructible (Krona does not need to eat or sleep or even breathe - Gog is capable of teleportation and self-healing - Nekron has the gift of converting the dead into fully-functioning zombies to fight for him), the Tony Abbott of 2012 may have had the superpower of being immune from feelings of shame.