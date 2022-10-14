The Canberra Times
Tony Abbott's superpower? Feeling no shame

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
Tony Abbott and Julia Gillard in 2013. Picture Getty Images

Just as each of the DC comic-movie Supervillains has their special superpowers that make them almost indestructible (Krona does not need to eat or sleep or even breathe - Gog is capable of teleportation and self-healing - Nekron has the gift of converting the dead into fully-functioning zombies to fight for him), the Tony Abbott of 2012 may have had the superpower of being immune from feelings of shame.

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

