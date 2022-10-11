Some sessions in Canberra swimming pools should be set aside for women and gender-diverse members of the community, an ACT Greens backbencher believes.
Andrew Braddock, a member for Yerrabi in the Legislative Assembly, will move a motion on Wednesday calling on the government to institute "inclusive swimming timetables for gender-specific and gender-diverse" community members.
Mr Braddock said the public pools owned by the government should be guided by a common policy that embeds inclusive schedules as standard.
"Swimming is part of the Australian way of life and a vital life skill. But some struggle to access a safe, culturally appropriate and inclusive swimming environment," Mr Braddock said.
Mr Braddock said there was evidence some community members did not use public pools due to religious reasons or because they held concerns about accessing safe, respectful and supportive swimming environments.
Sydney's Ashfield Aquatic Centre had introduced gender-diverse swim nights for members of the LGBTQIA+ community which were found to be effective in promoting inclusion and turnout, Mr Braddock said.
The president of the Multicultural Association of Canberra, Nishi Puri, said women-only swim sessions would provide a space for women to feel comfortable and enjoy swimming's benefits.
"This will reduce social and cultural barriers, particularly for women from migrant communities," Ms Puri said.
The acting executive director of A Gender Agenda, Jenni Shoring, said setting aside swimming times for trans and gender diverse people would make swimming more available to more people "who normally have concerns about safety and gender dysphoria, enabling them to enjoy an activity that has great benefits from an exercise and mental health perspective".
Ms Puri's and Ms Shoring's comments were included in a statement issued by Mr Braddock.
Separate women's and men's only sessions were trialled at the Canberra Olympic Pool three years ago.
Meanwhile, Multicultural Affairs Minister Tara Cheyne introduced the government's Multiculturalism Bill to the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
The legislation, when passed, will establish a multiculturalism charter and establish in a law an 11-member ministerial advisory council for multiculturalism.
The laws will also provide a review process to track the government's "promotion of multiculturalism".
Ms Cheyne said the bill was originally called the Multicultural Recognition Bill, but had been renamed in recognition of feedback that said the laws should celebrate multiculturalism and diversity rather than just recognising it.
"The ACT is a rapidly growing culturally and linguistically diverse community. We are a city that welcomes people and supports them to belong and participate in the social, political, cultural, economic, educational and civic life of our city," Ms Cheyne said.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
