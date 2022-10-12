The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Geoscience HQ building at 101 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Symonston ACT sells for $363.5 million

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Geoscience building in Canberra has sold for a record price. Picture supplied

The Geoscience headquarters in Canberra has sold for the record-breaking sum of $363.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.