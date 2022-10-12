The Geoscience headquarters in Canberra has sold for the record-breaking sum of $363.5 million.
It sets a new commercial property record for Canberra, beating the sale of 50 Marcus Clarke Street by nearly $30 million.
Property investment group Charter Hall released a statement on Wednesday confirming its purchase of the site.
The building, leased to Australia's pre-eminent geoscientific research organisation, was listed for sale in February by investment manager Real I.S. Australia, with a price guide upwards of $360 million.
The German firm purchased the 16-hectare site in 2007 for $234 million.
One of Charter Hall's ASX-listed funds secured a 25 per cent interest in the property, partnering with two other Charter Hall-managed funds to acquire the site.
Charter Hall's Long-WALE real estate investment trust invested $90.9 million for the 25 per cent stake on a 7.4 per cent initial yield.
Geoscience will remain in the building for some time, as the deal includes a 9.6-year weighted average lease expiry and fixed annual rent increases of 3 per cent.
Spanning more than 160,000 square metres of land, the Geoscience building is located at 101 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Symonston, about seven kilometres for Canberra's CBD.
The unique property comprises 32,659 square metres of lettable area across three separate buildings including office, specialised laboratory and storage, warehousing, childcare facilities and parking for 652 vehicles.
It also includes the National Earthquake Alerts Seismic Centre.
The sale was brokered by Colliers and JLL.
Charter Hall will predominantly fund the purchase from the sale proceeds of an industrial and logistics facility in Hoppers Crossing, Victoria.
The property sold for $74 million and is due to settle in December.
In 2021, Charter Hall purchased the ActewAGL office building at 40 Bunda Street for $76 million and 24 Wormald Street, Symonston, leased to the Attorney-General's Department, for $36 million.
The group is also believed to be undertaking due diligence on the Australian Tax Office headquarters on Genge Street in Civic.
Charter Hall has also purchased the new Tax Office building, set to be built in Barton ready for the ATO's 2025 move.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
