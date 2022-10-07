Canberra developer Doma is seeking approval for 40 townhouses at the base of Mount Ainslie, in the final stage of its residential project, The Foothills.
Work has already begun on the site at Limestone Avenue, next to Campbell High School, and it will include 252 homes once complete.
The development will be divided into five precincts with a total of 117 apartments and 135 townhouses, as well as communal facilities such as a pool, tennis court, gym, theatre, parks and a concierge service.
Doma has lodged a works approval with the National Capital Authority, which controls the site, for precinct five.
The precinct is proposed to include 20 three-bedroom townhouses and 20 four-bedroom townhouses, with 101 parking spaces across the 40 dwellings.
Each townhouse will feature at least one private courtyard, either a paved balcony area or landscaped area on ground level.
The earlier stages of the development were approved by the NCA in February 2021, as part of a previous works approval application.
Construction on The Foothills began in December when the site, formerly home to CSIRO offices, was bulldozed and fences were erected.
At the time, Doma managing director Jure Domazet said it was a milestone step in the project.
"The Foothills is a prime site perfectly located close to the CBD but in the heart of nature," he said.
"We have been extremely conscious of ensuring the design and quality of the homes match its premier setting.
"Homes will be drenched in natural light and surrounded by lush gardens and parklands."
The townhouses in precincts four and five are yet to be made available for sale.
Doma Group purchased the four-hectare site, blocks 4 and 5, section 38 Campbell, for $20 million in 2016.
In early 2021, the development was subject to scrutiny by the local First Nations community, who called for further investigation into the site's cultural significance.
A report by consultants, commissioned by Doma, concluded the site did not meet the threshold for protection for heritage or geological significance, and this was accepted by the Commonwealth government.
The works approval for precinct five is open for consultation until October 24.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
