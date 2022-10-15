The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Australia's issues with racism, cultural diversity requires national review

By Ray Steinwall
October 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Hanson's treatment of fellow senator Mehreen Faruqi, main, was deplorable and unacceptable. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong

There was a noticeable and to coloured people, familiar, emotion of frustration, annoyance and despair in Senator Mehreen Faruqi's voice as she responded to an audience question on the ABC's Q&A program last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.