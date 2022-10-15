In theory anyone can say what they please as long as they don't defame someone or breach national security laws. The point is Faruqi, more than most, had good grounds for her views, whether or not others agreed with her. It might be debated whether or not she chose the right moment to make the comment, but it is hard to argue with the merits of her commentary or at least her right to express the views she did. The right to hold different views is what we value in a democracy. But we should not be racially abused for holding them. It seems the same people who consistently argue for the right to make offensive and humiliating comments about race are the first to attack coloured people who speak their minds.