A paediatric space in Canberra Hospital's emergency department has not been operating full-time over the past six months due to staffing issues, the government has said.
The ward has been closed intermittently throughout this year with authorities citing patient safety as the department needed to "consolidate" its physical space during these pressures.
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley said clinicians have voiced their concerns to her about the sporadic closures of the ward, saying it was important there was always a standalone place in the emergency department for children.
But Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said it did not change how children were treated rather it only changed where they were physically treated.
The $5.8 million department, opened in 2016, has six children's beds, two consultation rooms and a private waiting area. There is also a large play area with toys in the waiting area and colourful murals on the walls in order to provide a welcoming environment for children.
Ms Castley moved a motion in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday afternoon calling on the government to immediately ensure the wing was operating at full capacity and to ensure the space was permanently open.
"We've been speaking to clinicians, other health workers and they have all just expressed their concern for the fact this wing has not been open and they've told us how incredibly important it is for our sick kids to be in a standalone paediatric area," she said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said while the ward was closed at times this did not change treatment for children.
"Having the paediatric waiting area and treatment area closed on occasion does not compromise the quality of clinical care that is provided in the emergency department to children," she said.
"In fact the only reason it is closed on occasion is to ensure that quality clinical care can be maintained [and] the safest possible care can be provided to paediatric patients."
Ms Stephen-Smith moved amendments to the motion. Her amendments said the wing has had to close intermittently due to staffing pressures and this was to provide the "safest possible care to paediatric patients".
The ward was closed about 42 per cent of the time between April to July this year and has been closed about 25 per cent of the time since August.
Ms Stephen-Smith's amended motion instead called on the government to "safely optimise" use of the paediatric emergency department space at the Canberra Hospital.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
