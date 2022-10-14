The government of the ACT, including especially Police and Corrections Minister Mick Gentleman and Chief Minister Andrew Barr, should be publicly shamed over this issue. It is unconscionable, unnecessary and not what we should expect from our government. The use of spit hoods against any person, let alone people under the age of 18, has been deemed so inappropriate by every other state and territory they are not used against minors in any jurisdiction, including being outright banned against all peoples in some.