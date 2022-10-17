The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Alice Zaslavsky shares some great ideas in her new book The Joy of Better Cooking

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 17 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lady Marmalade melting moments. Picture by Ben Dearnley

Not that long ago my niece, a wonderful young woman in her early 20s, asked me how I became such a good cook. She was living away from home for the first time, dismayed that she'd already fallen back on cooking the same three or four things every week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.