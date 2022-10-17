You know that version of the song Lady Marmalade, where Christina Aguilera pumps out that EPIC note as she begins her verse? What a MOMENT, right!? That's what these melting moments remind me of. The slightly bitter tang of the marmalade in the buttercream is enough to splice through the richness of the biscuit and filling, and as it melts on your tongue, you'll find yourself having a moment, too. I've adopted the custard powder of the classically Aussie yo-yo biscuit, because I like the colour and flavour it provides. Most melting moments recipes use cornflour - either of these additions stop the flour and fat binding too tightly, which means the biscuit will, quite literally, melt in your mouth.