Get those containers ready - one of the most popular native plant sales in the Canberra region is on Saturday.
The Australian National Botanic Gardens' native plant sale is on, with gates opening at 8.30am.
Thousands of plants will be on sale in the southern car park, the event organised by the Australian Native Plant Society.
Bring a bag or box for your purchases. The sale will continue until all plants are sold, or by 1.30pm.
You can find descriptions of most plants in the new edition of Australian Plants for Canberra Region Gardens, available at the plant sale for $30.
Payment is by credit card only. No cash sales.
