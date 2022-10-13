The Canberra Times
Big native plant sale at Australian National Botanic Gardens car park on Saturday

Updated October 13 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:30am
Yes, it's popular. A past native plant sale at the Australian National Botanic Gardens carpark. Picture supplied

Get those containers ready - one of the most popular native plant sales in the Canberra region is on Saturday.

