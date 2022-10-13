The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Jenna Price | Why don't Australians use wet weather attire?

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
October 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raincoat-wearing is something we can learn from the Brits, who have had a damp climate forever. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's 8am, the time of the morning commute. People are all looking pretty unhappy. Young and old, those in office wear, those in gym gear, school kids in uniforms which should fit but don't. That's the problem with growth spurts. You can never predict when they will come - but I can almost guarantee that the day you buy accurately-sized official school uniform will be a week before it no longer fits at all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.