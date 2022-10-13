When I was looking for stories of people and wet weather gear, I came across Walking with Rain by Susannah Clement, a lovely chapter in an academic book about how weather impacts our mobility. In it, Clement writes of a child and her brother who walk to school when it rains. The six-year-old has an umbrella and wears a raincoat and gumboots, so does her mum. The baby brother sits in a stroller which is protected by a stroller cover. All those rain-resistant accoutrements, writes Clement, generate "moments of joy and playfulness". The mother even sings to them. You can imagine all the rain songs: Singing in the Rain, Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head. Here Comes The Rain Again. It's Raining, It's Pouring. And so on.