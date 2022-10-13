To isolate or not to isolate? The decision is now - mostly - up to you.
COVID-19 rules and restrictions across the country are changing, as the federal government signals the end of the pandemic which has gripped the world for more than two years.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month, after a national cabinet meeting, that mandatory isolation periods for COVID-19 would be scrapped from October 14 with the full backing of state and territory leaders.
So, what does this mean for the ACT? Here's what you need to know.
The mandatory stay-at-home period has been removed for most people who test positive for COVID-19.
However, five-day isolation periods still apply to employees in vulnerable settings such as hospitals and aged care.
"We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra in September.
Australia's chief medical officer Paul Kelly said the emergency response phase to the coronavirus pandemic was now "finished".
"It was a unanimous decision by the national cabinet today and had the support of all premiers and chief ministers," he said at the time.
"It is time to move away from COVID exceptionalism, in my view, and think about what we should do to protect people from any respiratory disease.
"We can't look at isolation by itself. We need to look at those measures and the protections we have as well as other protections. It is important that we keep an option for a change to these settings in the future."
Although not mandatory, the official health advice for all workers is still for people to work from home or avoid going to work if they test positive and have symptoms.
Business will have their own rules and expectations.
COVID safety plans are no longer required for Canberra businesses and events.
Planning tools will remain available and ACT Health recommends businesses maintain an up-to-date COVID-19 safety plan to help manage the risk for staff, visitors and customers.
No. Now mandatory isolation is over, household contacts in Canberra no longer need to report their status to ACT Health and therefore are not required to isolate.
A household contact is a person living with someone who tested positive to COVID-19 (or who was living with them 48 hours before the positive test).
Yes, ACT Health will still be monitoring the number of COVID-19 infections in the territory.
The ACT switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID figures in early September.
Positive PCR tests will automatically be reported to ACT Health. If you test positive via a RAT you will have to let them know. Visit covid19.act.gov.au for more information.
In most cases you do not need to wear a mask, although ACT Health recommends wearing one if you are in a public indoor setting, or unable to socially distance.
However, staff and visitors over 12 years old in high-risk environments, such as hospitals or aged care facilities, must still wear a mask.
Masks are no longer required on public transport and in taxis and rideshares in the ACT.
NSW, Victoria and South Australia dropped the mandates last month, joining Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory which had previously done so.
The ACT has also dropped the requirement for masks on domestic flights.
National cabinet also agreed to end the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment for most people.
Although, targeted financial support for casual workers in aged care, disability care, Aboriginal healthcare and hospital care sectors will continue, reflecting the need to protect the most vulnerable and those in high-risk settings.
Mr Albanese defended the decision to end pandemic leave payments, saying the time was right.
"The flu has existed, and health issues have existed, for a long period of time and the government hasn't always stepped in to pay people's wages while people have health concerns," he said in September.
Yes, governments have left the door open to reintroduce isolation periods if hospitalisations skyrocket.
Speaking earlier this month, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said "the new COVID-19 settings are part of our staged plan to managing COVID-19 in a similar way to other infectious diseases like influenza".
"Canberrans should be reassured that if there is any significant development in relation to COVID-19, we will continue to take appropriate actions to keep our community safe, just as we have throughout the pandemic."
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
