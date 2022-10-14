The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Albanese government must find a way to force gas prices down

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Senior ministers this week have dramatically raised the stakes in the Albanese government's face-off with gas producers, amid escalating energy prices and dire warnings of worse to come. The question now is how does the government follow through with effective action to match the rhetoric?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.