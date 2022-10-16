The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

School-wide curriculum planning saves teachers time, Grattan Institute research shows

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated October 16 2022 - 7:52pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new report calls on governments to invest in curriculum materials to take some of the planning burden off teachers. Picture by Shutterstock

Teachers should have access to high-quality curriculum materials to save time and stop reinventing the wheel, new research shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.