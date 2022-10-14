The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Australian Federal Police reviewing officers' use of spit hoods

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Federal Police is reviewing its use of spit hoods. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Australian Federal Police have launched an internal review into the use of spit hoods in the ACT, following the revelation the devices had recently been used to detain a minor in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.