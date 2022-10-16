Canberra Liberals push to grant integrity watchdog phone tap powers

The ACT's Integrity Commission would take the first step towards having the power to intercept telephone conversations under a bill to be introduced to the Legislative Assembly by the opposition this week.
The Canberra Liberals will introduce a bill to amend the Integrity Commission Act, ensuring it meets Commonwealth requirements to be able to intercept telecommunications.
Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams KC has repeatedly stressed the need for the commission to be granted interception powers, telling a budget estimates hearing in August he had investigations that now needed the powers to be conducted properly.
"It is a source of evidence which I cannot get my hands on. The AFP does this every day," Mr Adams told the hearing.
"We know because we have good informal links. They have told us, 'We have material that might be of interest to you,' but they cannot tell us anymore and I cannot access it."
The territory's Legislative Assembly must first pass laws so the commission complies with requirements of the Commonwealth's Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act.
The federal Home Affairs Minister must then recognise the commission under the act, before legislation is passed by the Commonwealth parliament to amend the act.
The opposition said the territory legislation would impose reporting and oversight obligations on the Integrity Commission, its inspector and the Attorney-General.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said it was disappointing the government had dragged its heels on the issue.
Tasmania and the ACT are the only jurisdictions where integrity bodies do not have interception powers, she said.
"Integrity in government is of utmost importance and it is disappointing the ACT remains one of the only jurisdictions where the integrity body does not have this power," Ms Lee said.
Ms Lee said the Integrity Commission needed to be given the resources to investigate matters in the ACT that amounted to significant integrity issues.
The "significantly under resourced" commission is seeking additional investigators to help with the "current investigative burden", budget estimates heard in August.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
